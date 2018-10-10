30th Anniversary at Benitachell Bowls Club

Sunday the 7th October was Founders Day at Benitachell Bowls Club, a celebration, which takes place every year – this year was special as it was the 30th Anniversay. 96 Bowlers attended and included guest bowlers from Javea Green, Bonalba, El Cid, Calpe and Finca Guila.

The weather was perfect and the bowling took place all day with the 96 bowlers being split into two groups. Each team played three games of two wood trips over ten ends. A long, and thoroughly enjoyable day, culminating in a win for Jackie Logan from BBC and Jon and Pat Pittaway from Javea Green, the runners up were Helen Baxter and Neville Allen BBC and Stuart Beatie El Cid.

The early evening had live music/singing from Ian Hunt (highly recommended), along with the tapas and drinks for 110 people. The Founder Members who managed to attend were namely Mollie Mogg, Harry and Brenda Winfield, Phil Davies, Jack Pymm and Mick Adams.

A presentation was made of Honorary Membership to Cynthia and Reg Cutts and Mike Parry, who have been with the club for 25 years and during that time contributed many hours to its smooth running.