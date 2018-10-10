100,000 euros grant to refurbish Redován medical clinic

Work can now get underway on the refurbishment of the municipal medical clinic in Redován thanks to a grant of 100,000 euros from the Department of Public Health.

The Municipality’s Councillor for Health, Francisco Martínez, said that “we are very happy to have this help for the municipality, because it is a facelift and improvement that the centre desperately needs, if it is to continue to welcome dozens of people every day, who require good medical care. To be able to provide the service the staff must be able to operate from suitable facilities. ”

The subsidy amounts to 100,000 euros and among the projects that will now be addressed will be the refurbishment of the office, meeting one of the most urgent needs. He said that the false plaster ceiling will be replaced in the toilets, the structural repair of two pillars will be carried out on the ground floor, as well as the patient waiting area. We also need to replace the air conditioning equipment,” Martinez explained.

The work will take 6 months to complete which it is hoped to get underway fairly soon.

The Councillor said that “we will be starting with the office, which is one of the most important rooms because it receives daily visits from patients and must be in the best condition.”

The renovation of the clinic, with the help of the Generalitat, takes place while the project for the construction of a health centre is still paralysed because of problems with the land.

While the land was initially considered to be suitable it now seems that there are surface and height limitations. The fact that the municipality has accepted this 100,000 euros subsidy is an indication that the health centre project is now going to be further delayed.