Solidarity Calendar dedicated to Local Volunteers

Launched last Thursday in the wonderful landscaped gardens of Aroca Sequier Abogados, the 2019 Torrevieja Solidarity calendar, produced every year by Andy Ormiston, follows the same format as it has done so successfully in the past. A 16-page bound A-3 size, full coloured publication, with over 70 photos, but with the theme “Volunteers in the Community”.

A short paragraph states “This calendar is dedicated to all those many volunteers who give of their time and talents to help our community in so many ways.”

Several photographers, including Phil Friar and Nicolás Garcia, have kindly donated their photos for this calendar enriching the whole project, which was designed by Carlos García.

This is the 14th calendar produced by Andy Ormiston, which, with a print run of 2,500, was distributed among several NGO’s and associations. Again it has been provided free to solidarity organisations that are now able to sell it on to supplement their own funds, so there are no middlemen involved, with a recommended selling price of six Euros.

Once again the printing and design has been paid for by generous donations from local businesses – Aroca Sequier Abogados, Alamo Costa Blanca Real Estate, MAPFRE Seguros, Currencies Direct, Atlas Insurance Brokers and Cambridge Global Payments.

Andy Ormiston is responsible for the text while the distribution of the calendar is through the many local NGOs whose volunteers do such wonderful work.

Representatives of many of the groups were present at the press presentation underlining the vast assortment of voluntary assistance in the Vega Baja that covers the poor and homeless, the sick both in and out of hospital, those with deadly illnesses, the old and the young, orphans, people in distress, broken families, ex-servicemen, animals and the environment; then there were our local entertainers who bring us a such enjoyment as their performances raise money for so many worthy charities.

The audience comprised of a twenty or more charities who will all benefit from the calendar by selling it to their members and supporters, the proceeds from which will be donated to their funds. Charities attending included The Royal British Legion, Age Concern, HELP, AECC , TAABS, AFA, K9, Reach Out, Rascals, Stagestruck, AEIDM; the Butterfly Children, La Mata Natural Park Volunteers and others.

The event took place in the stunning grounds of the offices of ArocaSequier Abogados in Rocajuna who also laid on a tapas, wonderful local jamon, wine and refreshments.

As well as the presentation of the calendar there was also confirmation of a 30,000€ donation to the Yayasan Sahaja Sawah Foundation in Bali, Indonesia, where local donor Bernard Van Helmt is building a school and there were three further presentations, each of 3,200 € to AFE Cancer, AEIDM and The Butterfly Children in appreciation for the splendid work they have done throughout the year within the community.