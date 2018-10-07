No to Gypsum Mine in San Miguel

The Asociacion de Vecinos of San Miguel de Salinas held a public meeting on Monday morning after news was released relating to the purchase of local land by an international mining company, Grupo Torralba, whose business revolves around the extraction of rock for the production of gypsum which is used as a fertilizer, and as the main constituent in many forms of plaster, blackboard chalk and wallboard.

The proposed site that they hope to purchase is along the left hand side of the CV 95 in the direction of Vistabella and covers an area of 1450 hectares.

As we go to press the outcome of the meeting is not known although we do know that the meeting was called by residents who are concerned that the establishment of the mine will have grave consequences for the Sierra Escalona Natural Park and surrounding areas.

Should the purchase of the mining site be declared to be in the public interest the owners of any land surrounding the mine could be subjected to forced eviction and compulsory purchase.