Last gasp Marco goal earns Torry a point

Orihuela ´B´ – 2 CD Torrevieja – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

In a week when Torry inexplicably sacked manager Manu Sanchez, for failing results, after only 5 games with 1 defeat, caretaker boss Joaquin Badimon (aka Ximo) took his newly acquired troops to nearby Orihuela. Ximo gave a debut to 16 year old `B` team player Aaron, also to reserve keeper Jesus who was deputising for suspended Juanpe.

Inside La Murada stadium, Aaron´s long range drive skimmed the far post after 7 mins, as Torry started the match brightly. They took the lead on 18 mins, courtesy of Revi who having collected a loose ball inside the penalty area, drove a low shot past keeper Aitor.

Shortly afterwards, Omar rattled the cross bar, but that was as good as it got for Torry in the 1st half. Orihuela equalised on 28 mins when Victor produced a stunning cross cum shot, which beat Jesus all ends up and then, just before half time, a Viti shot got a deflection off Omar before nestling in the back of the net for the hosts 2nd goal.

Although the 2nd half was slow to get going, Jorge did produce an effort which just missed the target on the hour mark.

With time running out for Torry, Omar missed a complete sitter (no comment!), then Revi forced a superb save from Aitor. Orihuela counter attacked, but thankfully Torry survived when long range effort slammed against the post, before bouncing to safety.

Deep into stoppage time, a long punted ball from Jesus found Marco, whose composed run, then well placed finish, produced a goal which secured a first point for Ximo and his youthful Torry boys.

Next Sunday (14 October) Torry are back at Nelson Mandela stadium to face Benferri (check club website for kick off time).