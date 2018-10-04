San Miguel’s Cutting Edge

In April 2018, San Miguel Bowls Club received an application from a James Cutting aged 14 years. Wow a 14 year old wanting to play bowls – brilliant. James’s application was accepted along with his Nan and Grandad.

James had moved to Spain in December 2017, and settled in San Miguel along with his family, where he also attends school, including learning to speak Spanish. James had never played bowls before, and took to the game like a duck to water. He attended the Hijackers and the WASPS, and you could see he had potential.

He was coached by Lynn and Dave Greenland, and mentored by Gary Raby. Under their tuition James came on in leaps and bounds, improving all the time. His brother and sister, Daniel 11 and Louise aged 9 are also taking lessons with Dave and Lynn. Who knows maybe more great bowlers in the making!!

James had his 15th birthday on 29th July, and had only played on his home green. In September, he had his first game on an away green, playing at Greenlands in their Open competition. A very quiet lad, he was a bit overawed at playing against people he didn’t know, but soon got into his stride.

Gary Raby entered him in the pairs in the Valencian Championships, and together they played brilliantly, getting through to the finals!!! With his family and many San Miguel players cheering them on, their game had everyone on tenterhooks. They won on the last end!!!! Fantastic result!!! Well done to Gary for his encouragement throughout the tournament.