Last Call for Calendar Girls

The final preparations are being made for the forthcoming production of Calendar Girls being staged at Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio on the 18th, 19th and 20th of October.

Since the visit of Tricia Stewart, one of the original calendar girls, earlier in the month, the sale of tickets has rocketed resulting in all three evenings now almost fully booked. There will therefore be an extra matinee performance on Saturday 20th and tickets are available now by either ringing the ticket line on: 699 982 726 or by email: tickets.acts@gmail.com

Or from the following: Cards and More, La Marina – The Post Box, Dona Pepa – The Card Shop, Benimar – Oasis Bar Bistro, Benijofar – Kwik Save, Los Dolses.

The ACTS Calendar Girls 2019 calendar will be available at each performance for just 5 euros.