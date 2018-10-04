El Cid BC return to the Winter League with a win over neighbours Benitachell

After a year out of the Big League El Cid Bowls Club showed they were not back just to make up the numbers with a good win over near neighbours BBC.

Making home advantage pay Winter League Captain Derek Randall led by example bringing a 22 – 13 win on Rink 3 assisted by Stewart Beattie, Graham King and Adrian Lambert. On Rink 4 Pat Metcalfe, Ros Dingle, Shirley Payne and Anita Randall had a 17 – 14 win and on Rink 2 Paul Leeder, Paul Trunchion, Helen Hall and Bernie Isaacs enjoyed a narrow win 15 – 14.

Rink 5 saw a good tussle by Yvonne Briden, Hazel Brown, Geraldine Scutt and Betty Anderson against a very strong BBC team but losing by 2 shots and on Rink 6 Clive Scott, Jimmy Paveling, Pat Arnett and Floyd Williams fought well but went down 11-17.

3 wins plus overall shots gave El Cid a win 8 points to 4 with BBC taking the points in a 1 shot win in the Berleen.

Derek Randall thanked BBC for an enjoyable match but the overall feeling was “it’s good to be back”

Stewart Beattie