Daya March on but it was a very close call

Daya Nueva 3 v. Sporting Orihuela 2

It was a pretty even start to the game then on eight minutes a good cross found Daya’s Montalvo unmarked out wide but his weak shot did not trouble the visitors’ keeper. The home side began to force Sporting into defending for long periods but the visitors looked very dangerous on the break.

Daya took the lead on eighteen minutes following some nice play down their right. The cross found number fifteen who calmly fired home the opening goal. On twenty seven minutes Alex had a difficult chance to put Daya 2-0 up but his shot flew over the bar. Sporting went very close on thirty minutes when a free kick flashed just wide serving as a warning to Daya that they were far from winning this game yet !

Day conceded a number of free kicks in quick succession putting themselves under some pressure, fortunately these free kicks were poorly executed. Daya survived this mini fight back from their opponents going in at the break with the one goal advantage. The second half saw the visitors starting like a train and on forty eight minutes the scores were level following a well worked move and a good finish.

Game on now and Daya needed to up their performance and pretty quickly. The home side were now second best and guilty of conceding too many free kicks. Daya burst into life on sixty three minutes going close to scoring a couple of times but somehow the visitors managed to scramble the ball to safety. On sixty five minutes the home side scored their second goal, Montalvo firing home after a brilliant turn and pass by Franki. Just minutes later it was 3-1 when a fierce strike by Ruben gave the keeper no chance.

So was it game over now, the answer was no. It was 3-2 on seventy six minutes when from a corner the ball was struck on the volley giving Jaime in the Daya goal no chance as the ball whistled past him into the Daya net. So a nervous final fourteen minutes or so for Daya to see out but would they ?

Sporting had a real go at Daya as they went in search of the equaliser. Somehow Daya saw out the game for a hard fought win to keep them on top of their division. The visitors just would not roll over and I doubt Daya will have many tougher opponents this season. All in all it was a very entertaining match with a very efficient match official.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab