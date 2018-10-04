Dama De Elche Lodge makes welcome donation to children’s home.

Recently, Freemason’s from Dama de Elche Lodge made a special trip to visit the children and staff of the Elche Children’s Home. The reason for this visit was to make a very welcome donation of nine hundred and fifty euros, raised by the Lodge through various fundraising activities. The cheque was presented by the Worshipful Master of the Lodge, WBro Nigel Sanders and the Charity Steward, WBro Trevor Bagnall.

This donation will cover the cost of purchasing one thousand litres of fuel oil, which will provide hot water and heating for the children over the winter period. This has now become something of an annual event as the Lodge has now provided fuel oil for the past few years. The cheque presented is part of the part of the Masters various fundraising efforts over his year in office.

