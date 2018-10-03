Live casinos are increasing in popularity all around the world, and most if not all online casinos offer live dealer games to their players. There are also plenty of site comparing and reviewing live casinos like bestuklivecasinos.co.uk which is an authority site for live casinos in the UK.

However, there are some countries which have placed certain restrictions and regulations on the types of live casino products that online operators can offer and Spain is one of these countries.

As it stands, online casinos in Spain can offer live dealer games if the studio is located within a land-based establishment within Spain. Because of this restriction, only a few live casinos are offering their products to Spanish online platforms.

In February of 2013, Evolution Gaming -which is the market leader in live dealer games online- announced the launch of a live casino which would be streamed directly from the Casino Rincon de Pepe in the city of Murcia. The Ruleta en Vivo (Live Spanish Roulette) is provided by Evolution Gaming and allows licensed online operators to link into the live games feed from the Gran Casino in Murcia.

Ruleta en Vivo is fully compliant with national online legislation in Spain, outlined by the Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ)

However, due to the strict regulations that are still maintained in Spain, only a few licensed online casinos are able to take advantage of this live casino streaming.

As mentioned above all the live casino games that are offered from online casinos are streamed live from Spain and all employees that work with players speak in the native Spanish language,

Some Key Facts About Live Dealer Studios in Spain

Native Spanish speakers to provide a more dedicated service to Spanish players

Customisable online Live Roulette tables

Live studio at Gran Casino Murcia, operated by Grupo Orenes

No other casino games like Blackjack, Baccarat or live poker are streamed from Spanish casinos yet

What does the future hold for live casinos in Spain

The current legislation doesn’t look like its going to change soon. The restriction will probably stay in place, however there is a small window for looser restrictions. The Spanish government will probably work alongside other EU countries for a more flexible and common online gaming regulations. This will take a while though.

However, it wont be a surprise if in the next couple of years we see more live dealer games from land based casinos and maybe more operators entering the Spanish market