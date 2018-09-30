Vistabella Neil Fyfe Federation Charity Golf Day 21.09.18

The Plaza Golf Society hosted the ever popular Neil Fyfe Foundation Golf day at Vistabella Golf Club with 80 players this was the largest Neil Fyfe event to date!

A collaboration has been made between the Management at Vistabella and The Neil Fyfe Foundation which with funding supplied by The Foundation aims to promote young golfers of all nationalities coming into the game from this Spanish region.

The ultimate goal being that the best of these youngsters could attend the Paul Lawrie Golf School in Aberdeen for a week long intensive coaching session.

The day itself was an overwhelming success both on the course and off with some great scoring and more importantly an astonishing €10,000 raised which a huge thank you goes out to everybody who played and contributed to the brilliant total.

The Neil Fyfe Trophy, presented by Neil’s father Steve, was won by Patrick O’Dowd with 43 huge points followed by Mike Thornton with 42 points and Ricky Cowan in third on 41 points.

There were plenty of other winners on the day with 18 nearest the pin prizes, 2’s pot and a raffle but without doubt the biggest winner was The Neil Fyfe Foundation and everybody associated with it.

The Plaza Golf Society within the event ran its usual Gold and Silver categories with the following results:-

Gold won by Mike Thornton with 42 pts, Ron Temple second with 37pts and third Lee Holtham on 36pts.

Silver won by Patrick O’Dowd with 43pts, second Ricky Cowan with 41 pts and third Richie Maher on 40pts.

The handicap committee will no doubt be catching up with these ‘on form’ players!