VII Torrevieja Open at Ozone Bowling

Last weekend marked the start of the VII International Open “City of Torrevieja” at Ozone Bowling’s lanes. While part of the national AECB series, the tournament is also attracting hordes of players from abroad. The current edition counts with entries from more than ten countries.

Topping the leader board after the weekend is Club Ilicitano´s Alejandra Sandoval with a 1281 series which includes the ladies’ handicap of 8 pins per game. A total of 30 bowlers from qualification play plus two bowlers from Saturday night’s one-game Desperado squad will advance to the finals, where the first prize is a cheque of 3,000 euros.

Repeating last year’s popular live streaming and online scoring services, the organizers, Club Euro Bowling Torrevieja and Ozone Bowling, are confident that the event will again attract a wide attention in Europe and beyond, thus enhancing Torrevieja’s image as a sports city of international standing.

The full coverage is on from Friday 28 September all the way through Sunday’s final stages.

The finals on Sunday 30 September will start at 8.30am and finish around 4pm – everybody is welcome to watch! For full tournament details, go to www.eurobowlingtorrevieja.com or Facebook: Euro Bowling Torrevieja.