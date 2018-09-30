The Ray Scott Art Competition and Exhibition 2018 

Call in for a FREE CAVA! Meet Artists and Teachers and enjoy a Complimentary Cava Cocktail on Wednesday 24th October at La Herradura Restaurant in Los Montesinos whilst viewing a selection of very fine paintings by local artists.

Ian Ross is an architect who practiced for many years in Africa before retiring to Spain 14 years ago. Ian has always had an interest in art but never had much time for it since leaving school. On joining Jo Foad’s art group some 8 years ago her endless encouragement broadened his outlook and skills. Ian feels that joining a group of artists with their varying interests and skills has helped him towards his potential whilst having fun and comradeship.

Ian’s main medium is watercolour and this year he has entered three paintings in the competition. The Ray Scott Art Competition 2018 will see Ian entering this competition for the 4th year running. Since first competing in 2015 when he won the people’s choice category along with Maurice Hatfield who was featured in The Leader 2 weeks ago.

In 2016 Ian was placed second in two categories and third in another and he was placed second in two categories in 2017!

Joanna Foad relocated to Spain seventeen years ago after living in Cornwall most of her life. From her very early years drawing and painting were her preferred activity, encouraged by an extensive artistic family.

Although not pursued during her working career, Joanna rekindled her passion for art upon her move here to Spain. Watercolour being her chosen medium, with flora and fauna amongst her favourite subjects.

Although now experimenting more with vibrant acrylic contemporary artwork, particularly pop art. Nevertheless, versatility is her watchword, having undertaken various commissions, the strangest one being a request for a painting featuring an alien playing pool! For fourteen years, Joanna Foad has been teaching an art class, which she prefers to call a group, as the relaxed and informal weekly meetings are more like a family get together.

Some members have been with her for many years, such as Ian Ross, who after eight years is now a firm friend. Helping Ian develop his talent and hone his skills remains to be a most fulfilling exercise. Joanna’s art group meet every Tuesday at The Club, Quesada, a first class venue, where Ian and Marie the new owners are wonderfully supportive and fun is had by all.

All levels are very welcome and you can meet Joanna from 12.00 on Wednesday 24th October as she has very kindly taken on the role of curator for this event.

We would like to thank VINCENT REAL ESTATE who are our main sponsor for this event and to claim your FREE DRINK/S VOUCHERS please send an email to sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk we would also like to thank the local the local businesses who have also sponsored the art categories Quesada Gym, Avalon, Moneycorp, IBEX, David Diggle Blacktower and Da Silva’s Restaurant.

We are still looking for 3 more sponsors for the rest of the categories – sponsorship is €25 and sponsors will go on the logo board like the one Ian is standing by.

We are also running The People’s Choice where we ask every visitor to choose the one painting they would most like to take home.

So don’t forget DOORS OPEN AT 11.30a.m. VISITOR ENTRY IS FREE and you can email sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk for your FREE DRINK/S VOUCHERS and all visitors will be invited to vote for The People’s Choice 2018 and to have a welcome glass of Cava, Bucks Fizz or Bellini sponsored by VINCENT REAL ESTATE in Benijofar.