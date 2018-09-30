Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

This week, in the El Rancho Friendlies competition, QBC won on 2 rinks and lost on 6. When added to last weeks result, overall the 2 friendly matches ended in a draw. After the match, players from both sides went for a meal in Friends restaurant, Los Montesinos.

As the Valencian Championships move ever closer to the semi-final and finals, heres a run down of our best placed results:

Men singles – Jason Prokopowycz, Graham Phillips and Peter Morgan all made it through to the 3rd round

Ladies pairs – Jacqui Johnston and Carol Broomfield are through to the semi-finals

Mixed Trips – Jason Prokopowycz, Peter Morgan and Carol Lowry are through to the semi-finals

Mixed Fours – Jason Prokopowycz, Peter Morgan, Carol Lowry and George Carnell made it through to the quarter finals

Well done to all the players and our best wishes to the Ladies Pairs and Mixed Trips in the semi-finals.

Following hot on the heels of the closing ceremony of the Valencians, and looking forward to some competitive bowling this season, next week sees the start of the Southern League Matches. Quesada has three Squads playing – Swallows are in Division A and Swifts and Swans in Division B. Quesada also has a squad playing in the Winter League Berleen.

The South Alicante Winter Leagues don’t start until a little later on 15th October.

Just a reminder about our popular Saturday morning chicken drive which is open to visitors. Green fess are only 6 euros if you have your own shoes and bowls and 7 euros if you need to hire them. Anyone interested in taking part, please report to The Club, Quesada for a 9.30am start.

For more information about our club, please contact our membership secretary Angie Goddard newleaf2014@hotmail.com New bowlers are always welcome and introductory coaching is available.