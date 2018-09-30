Mojácar Town Band take a trip to Toledo, Madrid and Archena

Mojácar’s Culture Department recently organized the annual trip for the members of the Municipal Band as a show of thanks for all the work that the young musicians do throughout the year.

The four days were action packed for the 43 musicians who were able to go, with visits to Toledo, Madrid and the Spa at Archena. Some of the highlights included the Arab baths at Caballet and Cenizal, El Salvador and the historic city of Toledo’s Roman baths and Jewish quarter, all of which had the accompaniment of an official guide to ensure they had lots of information about the places visited.

After touring Toledo, they attended the theatre, before setting off to stay the night in Madrid, followed by another a guided tour before they were lucky enough to see the well-known musical “Billy Elliot”. Then, the final stop was at the Archena Spa, with time to chill out in the pools after their hectic programme of activities.

For Raquel Belmonte, Mojácar’s Culture Councillor, the trip is more than justified because in addition to all their hard work in their musical studies, the Municipal Band members entertain people with more 30 performances each year in fiestas, concerts and musical conventions.

According to Raquel, their participation and contribution to all these events is something the “Town Council is extremely pleased with and proud of.” She, along with two teachers from the Music School accompanied the young musicians (from 10 to 30 years old) on the trip, which as always, had everyone in a relaxed and fun mood, all enjoying each other’s company regardless of age.