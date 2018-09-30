Linea Directa Finals get underway at Quesada Bowls Club

After almost 2 weeks of play in brilliant sunshine (sometimes too hot, but better than rain) we have reached the finals. These will be played on Monday & Tuesday 1st & 2nd October at Quesada BC.

In the Mixed Fours after very tight semis we have Gordon Fisher, Stuart Allman, Barbara Brown & Geraldine Fisher of Vistabella taking on Steve Cantley, David Johnson, Linda Plaisted & Cliff Plaisted of San Miguel. If both teams play to their form in previous rounds this looks like coming down to the wire to decide the Champions.

In the Mixed Triples the home team of Jason Prokopowycz, Peter Morgan & Carol Lowry will play Ian Kenyon, Giuseppe Galelli (Super sub) & Kath Reid of San Luis. Once again both teams have looked strong throughout so another close finish?

Both the Mixed Fours and the Triple will be played on Monday morning.

Sunday saw the remaining semi-finals all of which proved to be tense affairs and with 15 year old James Cutting getting through to the men’s pairs decider alongside partner Gary Raby the tournament has the youngest finalist in its ten year history.

The pair will play John Rimmer & Ian Brewster of the Emerald Isle on Monday morning.

In the Ladies Pairs Final, also scheduled for Monday morning, Carol Broomfield & Jacqui Johnston of Quesada will meet Val Collier & Mary Dyer of San Miguel.

The only finals to be played on Tuesday morning will be the Men’s and Ladies singles events in which Ann Marie Stevenson EI will meet Geraldine Fisher VB and Richard Lee El Rancho will play Gary Raby SM.

The presentation ceremony will take place on Tuesday at the conclusion of the two finals