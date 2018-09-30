Las Ramblas Golf & Social Society Report

Results for w/c 24.9.18

A cracking start to our Stableford week with only one point separating the top four players after round one.

The winner today and top of the week’s leader board, was Rachael Leckey with 37 points. She was followed by (on countback), Benedicte Kruse. Third and fourth places, both on 36 points, were Jan Svendsen and Hendrick Oldenziel.

Benedicte kept the Danish flag flying after Wednesday’s round two of our very own FedEx Cup. (Sadly, there’ll be no 10 million dollars here!) With 33 points, she came in fourth on the day and headed the leader board for the week so far, with a total of 70 points. Alan Douglas took first place on the day with 36 points and Lindsay Forbes remained in the hunt with 35.

Dave Pulling carded 34 and Reg Akehurst came in, by a short head, with 33. Only two ‘2’s today; Jan Svendsen (again) and John (bonnie lad) Collins. I don’t remember John singing the birdie song though- ‘We shalt have a sippy from your little hippy, we shalt have a sippy when the flask comes in’.

The Danish flag was still flying after Friday’s round but unfortunately not for Benedicte. Her husband, Jan Svendsen, scored 40 points, not only take the day’s first place but also to become our overall winner for the week with a total of 108 points. Second on the day was Ron (Furyck) Phipps with 37 followed by Benedicte with 36. Lindsay Forbes grabbed 4th with 34 and Rod Doel made a welcome return to the leader board with 33 points.

Overall for the week Benedicte Kruse was second with 106 points and Lindsay Forbes took the third slot with 103. Well done to everybody and we look forward to next Wednesday’s Captains Day.

Pues, hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell