International Tourism Day In Mojácar

Mojácar played its part on International Tourism Day by offering free guided tours, showing off the most emblematic places in the town, which is one of the recognized ‘Most Beautiful Villages and Towns in Spain’.

Over 40 people, divided into Spanish and English speaking groups, had the chance to discover some of the sights and local history as described by Mojácar Council’s Tourism Department Director, Carmen García Campoy, along with an official guide from the Council’s collaborator, Daytours Spain.

The enjoyable morning tour started from the Plaza Nueva, giving the groups time to hear about the cultural excavation project that has started on “Mojácar la Vieja”, the ancient settlement of Mojácar which dates from the 8th century, as well as enjoying the spectacular views of the entire Valley of the Pyramids.

The route then took in a wander through the maze of streets in the historic centre, the old city wall and gate, whilst learning about some of the stories (some facts, some legends), including the often talked about Mojaquero origin of Walt Disney, along with some amusing anecdotes about the famous past Mayor, Jacinto.

After reaching the old Castillo de Mojácar and its old aljibe cistern, it was time to admire the “Moors and Christians Fiesta” permanent exhibition which has on show photographs, posters, costumes and artifacts from probably the biggest annual events in the town, in which thousands of locals and visitors take part by participating or spectating.

At the end of the visit, as a memento from the Tourist Office and on behalf of the Council, all were presented a small “pin” in the shape of an Indalo to remind them of their visit, with the wish that the symbol’s legend would bring them good luck and bring them back soon to this beautiful Almerían town.