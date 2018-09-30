El Plantio 2’s Medal Competition

The nature of a ‘Medal’ competition is such that one slip-up on one hole can lead to a catastrophic fall down the rankings. One such occurrence for one of our members on the 25th September, when he seemed to be cruising at least to be in contention for first place.

At the difficult seventh hole, he twice hit the ball out of bounds, ending up with a ten. To compound his misery, he finished his round with a four and a five to finish among the also-rans.

No such problems for the winner, who has the lowest handicap in the club, and did not card more than a four to end up with a net score of one under par. Several other members carded handicap busting-scores in what was a hotly contested competition.

Nearest the pins, Hole 4 – Mike Davies, Hole 9 – Ronnie Campbell.

Third Place, Handicap 7.8, Lawrence Wanty – 54.2 shots.

Second Place, Handicap 10.1, Mike Davies – 52.9 shots.

First Place, Handicap 3.4, John Wilby – 52.6 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

The photograph L to R, Lawrence Wanty, John Wilby, Mike Davies, Ron Campbell .