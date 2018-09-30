Edition 735 of the Leader Newspaper

Valencia, the City of Arts and Sciences

Expats had to run for their lives on the Orihuela Costa last week as their properties collapsed on the Laguna 111 Urbanisation and following the death of a 2 year old at the hands of his mother’s partner last week a government report says that the abuse of children within their family groups has almost doubles in the Alicante Province in the last 2 years.

 

 

