In the bunker with Mick the Grip

THE CONVERTED foxhound kennels at Goodwood House in Sussex, make an impressive clubhouse for the members of Goodwood Golf Club. The buggies, called Woodies, (designed by the 9th Duke) boast a mohair roof, as used on Jaguar E-type convertibles, and a cool box inside a willow basket. Complete with bottle of bubbly no doubt. Very John Steed and Emma Peel.

On 7th September, the James Braid-designed Downs Course was transformed back to a bygone era, as golfers donned tweeds and plus fours to take on the Annual Revival Golf Challenge. Five-times Open winner Braid was always admired for his elegance: Norfolk jacket, collar and tie.

Each participant had a pencil thin golf bag and hickory shafted clubs comprising Brassies, Mid-Irons, Mashies, Mashie Niblicks, Niblicks and Spoons. These proved far less forgiving than their modern counterparts, so the ‘wee dram’ handed out at the half way house was very welcome. After lunch the players watched vintage car racing on the Motor Circuit. As Bertie Wooster would say: “A perfectly fruity day!”

DOUG McLELLAND, owner of a golf superstore in Chobham, Surrey, was once contacted about giving golf lessons to the Queen’s second son. The phone rang in Doug’s house and his young son answered it. “Could I speak to Doug?” came a voice, “Whose calling?” asked the lad. “The Duke of York,” came the reply. “Ok, hang on a minute,” said the chirpy youngster, shouting over his shoulder, “Dad, it’s the pub on the phone.”

IN 1933, SAMUEL RYDER of Ryder Cup fame, and captain of Verulam G.C. Herts, was asked by his daughter Marjorie, living in the then Rhodesia, to send over a trophy for the local club to play for. Ryder sent a small silver replica of the Ryder Cup. The Zimbabwe Ryder Cup was intermittently played for by the locals up to 1980 when politics got in the way, but in 2014 a friendly tournament took place between local Zimbabweans and an amateur team from Hampstead G.C. who all paid their own passage.

After a three-day tournament in strict Ryder Cup format the home team won 17-11 in torrential rain. This month a match was held between Verulam G.C. and Hillside G.C. a four-hour drive from Harare, but the results have not yet arrived. The players may still be up a tree with lions circling at it’s foot.

JUSTIN ROSE will be remembering his 2002 triumph at Walton Heath when he hosts the British Masters there from October 10th – 14th. In a nail-biting final round he edged out his mate Ian Poulter by one stroke to finish on 65. Poulter said: “I put him up and fed him all week, and then he wins the trophy. I even fed him on the Sunday night!”

Poor old Justin might have been invisible at East Lake with crowds clambering over him to get to Tiger, but he didn’t look too disappointed with his FedEx Cup winner’s cheque. I’d jokingly comment that his wife can have her new kitchen now. But perhaps better not.

BRYSON DeCHAMBEAU was spotted on the East Lake range, preparing for potential morning dew on the golf ball by having a member of his team spray each golf ball between practice shots. No wonder they call him the Mad Scientist.

IF YOU’RE LUCKY ENOUGH to be blessed with the skills of a pro golfer you get to play the world’s best courses regularly, but at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (4th-7th October) you get it with knobs on.

The pride of Scotland: St. Andrews Old Course, KIngsbarns and Carnoustie await you, with celebrity amateurs providing added entertainment, and the only possible downside being the weather. Two-time winner Tyrrell Hatton will be hoping for a hat trick, but as he seems to have modelled more than just his swing on Colin Montgomerie there may well be tantrums if he comes unstuck.

