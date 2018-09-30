Big Bucks from Big Jam

At a recent ‘Big Jam’ held at JR’s Country Club in Quesada, Joe Gibson O’Hanlong was challenged by an old Army comrade to play and sing with every instrument in the backing band in one song (guitar, drums and bass, keyboard) for a contribution of 300 euro to Help the Heroes.

This he achieved by playing ‘Southbound’ by the Allman Brothers, which he did to a standing ovation from the audience.

We then asked the audience for a further donation from the room. This raised another 225 euro which, at Joe’s request, was donated to the Royal British Legion.

Janie and Bud Street are pictured handing the amount over to Kevin Reardon, the Chairman of The Orihuela Costa and District Branch, last week.