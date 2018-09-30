Age Concern Need Caring Volunteers

Fancy a stroll on a Friday afternoon once or twice a month?  Our Residential Home Visiting Team (RHVT) urgently need 2 or 3 volunteers to accompany residents currently in a Care Home in Rojales.  Some residents need to be pushed in wheelchairs but some are able to walk with a steady arm to lean on. 

From around 3.30pm until about 5pm,  a team of volunteers collect the residents and take them for  a stroll around Rojales stopping for a coffee and some welcomed conversation.  The volunteer team work on a rota basis so can accommodate your availability.  These Friday outings for the residents, mainly British, are most appreciated as they can converse, reminisce and enjoy a relaxed couple of hours away from the Care Home. 

The volunteers achieve a great deal of satisfaction and find this role extremely rewarding personally.  If you would like to become a valuable volunteer in our team, please apply to Age Concern, Calle Paganini, La Siesta or telephone between Monday and Friday between 10am – 1.30pm on 966 786 887.  Thank you.

 

