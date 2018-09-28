How to Make Yourself a Better Data Scientist

As a data scientist, your job is to use scientific methods, algorithms, systems and processes to extract knowledge from data. It is extremely methodical, and can provide great insights into a number of fields and everyday life. Data science is a profitable business to be in, and it can be extremely interesting and rewarding. However, how can you become an even better data scientist? Read on for ways to improve the skills you already possess.

Work on Your Communication Skills

A data scientist is in charge of turning raw data into valuable data which can be harnessed by an organization. The data can help a business grow and prosper, deciding what it is their clients want from them and how to make their business more popular amongst their target market.

However, you need to be able to communicate your findings. By not being able to, you are unable to do your work justice. You need to manage and be able to condense your findings into figures and bite-sized chunks of information so that someone who does not have your level of knowledge can still understand. There are many ways to improve your communication skills, so be sure to utilize these methods. Doing so can help your career.

Expand Your Skills and Knowledge

You will always need to expand your skills, and in a field where technology and processes may adapt, you need to ensure your knowledge covers these changes. You can undergo an online masters in data science as a way to expand your skill set and improve your knowledge, which can lead you to new career opportunities. For instance, with a masters, you could earn a higher salary and be entrusted with bigger, more noteworthy projects and data. You could also go into a different industry type, such as universities, the government, banks and even airlines.

Investigative Skills

When given the raw data, you may not know how the results will pan out. You need to investigate the statistics you are given, and keep your mind open to all possibilities. You may need to extract data from multiple sources, sift through data from multiple angles, and due to your insights being able to influence how an organization works, your data needs to yield the correct results. For instance, if you work for Facebook, you may be looking for data to help determine what causes a user to ‘like’ a certain page. Your investigation can highlight issues, as well as ways on how to overcome them. Like problem-solving skills, trial and error, as well as a lot of practice, can help you develop your skills. As a whole, by improving your investigative skills, you can help predict trends, identify patterns; improve observational skills as well as critical thinking.

Data science is considered a new field, however, it is a profitable profession and can have a lot of career growth. Entry level positions are well-paid, with the opportunity to climb the career ladder quickly due to the job being in high-demand.