STUDIO32 are off to meet – The Wiz!

STUDIO32 are preparing to thrill audiences with their latest musical theatre venture – it’s The Wiz, a modern take on that classic show The Wizard of Oz. The show features all those well-known characters – Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man, and of course the wizard – but with some fabulous new soul, blues and gospel songs.

After Dorothy is whisked away to the land of Oz by a tornado she sets off to find The Wiz, and ends up in a cornfield where she meets the Scarecrow. The Scarecrow introduces himself in a wonderful blues number “I Was Born On The Day Before Yesterday”. Scarecrow agrees to accompany Dorothy on her journey to see if he can get some brains, and we are treated to the big company number “Ease On Down The Road”.

The role of Scarecrow is being played by Suzy Bradley (pictured). Suzy joined STUDIO32 last year in their summer show Mack and Mabel, then went on to play Judy Haynes in their sell-out winter production of White Christmas. The Scarecrow is a demanding role, and Suzy is rarely off of the stage, but she is thoroughly enjoying the challenge of this unique show.

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to be supporting local charities once again with this production, most notably the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Society. The company have raised almost 30,000 euros for charity in under 5 years, and look forward to giving lots more money with donations from this show.

Show dates are Wednesday November 28th to Saturday December 1st at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros, and can be obtained by calling 744 48 49 33, by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org, or from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina 966 790 954

The Card Place, Benijofar 966 713 266

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org . Tickets are in great demand for this show, already there is only limited availability for the Friday and Saturday performances, so be sure to book your seat now for what promises to be a spectacular evening’s entertainment. You won’t be disappointed!