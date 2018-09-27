A New Year For Mojácar’s Photography Courses And Workshops

Mojácar Council’s Culture Department, in co-ordination with the town’s Artistic Cultural Association, ACAM Arco de Luciana, have started a new series of photography courses and workshops designed to offer interested students an extensive programme of subjects.

Those keen to develop their skills may enrol for a complete course, starting from scratch, held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30 p.m. in the town’s Edificio de Usos Múltiples at the Fuente. However, there is the opportunity to join in the workshops at any time for those who, for whatever reason, are unable to attend the whole course.

Also planned, are three month long modules featuring popular topics for the young ones especially, including mobile phone photography this term, then an introduction to Photoshop from January 15th to February 15th, followed by learning how to use your own camera, from February 15th until March 15th. The whole programme will go on until May with the possibility of Saturday field trips to try new techniques outside the classroom, if the students would like to.

All workshops and courses aim to allow the student to learn the fundamentals of the topics presented and, provide sufficient technical skills to express their photographic creativity.

For those who already have certain level of technical knowledge, an advanced creative photography workshop has been put together for October, where the student can move towards mastering their images and further personalize their work.

Programme teacher will be Miguel García Campoy, a creative professional photographer who works for the prestigious brand Jarabe de Luz, in addition to working on various provincial media collaborations.