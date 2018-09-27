Mojácar ends its second literary and cultural conference with an ‘Indalo de las Letras’ presentation

Mojácar’s Second Literary and Cultural Conference has drawn to a successful close for another year. Organized by ACLA, the Levante Almeriense Cultural Association, with the sponsorship of Mojácar Council, the National Parador and businesspeople in the province, the town became the gathering point for the most important Andalucían literature companies as well as media directors and journalists.

The weekend of intense debates were open to the public, allowing different viewpoints from the speakers and attendees, focusing this year on Europe and the dissemination of Spanish cultural works in a European context.

As the discussions ended, the ‘Indalo de las Letras 2018’ was presented to Manuel Ángel Váquez Medel by last year’s recipient and ACLA President, Antonio Sánchez Trigueros, Francisco López Barrios, Conference President and Director, and ACLA Secretary, Javier Loustau.

The arts honour, which was given “for the excellence of his academic and creative work”, was received in a moving ceremony in the presence of all the speakers and Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano. Vázquel Medel has had a brilliant and intensive professional career dedicated to the arts. He is a Professor at Seville University and former President of the RTVA Audiovisual Council, a literary critic and current coordinator of the University Reading Network at Seville.

Founded in 2017 in Mojácar, ACLA is a non-profitable cultural association whose aim is to boost the cultural activities that take place in the Eastern Almería. After the success and level of interest in the two conferences to date, attracting prestigious speakers, the event is now firmly consolidated into the arts world and ACLA is already putting together topics of interest for future meetings as well as planning other activities in the area within the world of culture.