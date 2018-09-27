High Fives again for Daya !

C.D. Benijofar 1 v. Daya Nueva 5

Daya continued their devastating early season form with a 5-1 thrashing of this week’s opponents Benijofar. I was unable to attend the game but I am reliably informed that it was almost one way traffic for the duration of the game and more goals should have been scored ?

I hope to have the names of this week’s scorers in next week’s report. Meanwhile Daya sit on top of the league courtesy of a very healthy goals difference (10-3). Yes I know it is early days but permit me to dream.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab