High Fives again for Daya !

Just a Goal too far for Daya
Kids football

C.D. Benijofar 1 v. Daya Nueva 5

Daya continued their devastating early season form with a 5-1 thrashing of this week’s opponents Benijofar.  I was unable to attend the game but I am reliably informed that it was almost one way traffic for the duration of the game and more goals should have been scored ? 

I hope to have the names of this week’s scorers in next week’s report.  Meanwhile Daya sit on top of the league courtesy of a very healthy goals difference (10-3).  Yes I know it is early days but permit me to dream.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor:  Segurlab

 

