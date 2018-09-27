Doña Pepa – Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom Fortuna Especial Spanish property for sale

This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom semi-detached “Fortuna Especial” Spanish property for sale is located in the popular area of Doña Pepa on the outskirts of Ciudad Quesada.

The property is on a plot of around 200m2. It is South-West facing and enjoys all day sunshine at each end of the house. There is a front and back garden which are both tiled. The property has a conservatory entrance which leads into the main living / dining area through the front door. Off the living / dining area there is a downstairs double bedroom with two single beds and a fitted wardrobe, shower room / toilet, and an independent kitchen with utility area.

On the first floor there are two large double bedrooms and a large walk-in shower room / toilet which is big enough to accommodate the whole family. Each of the double bedrooms has fitted wardrobes and balconies with views of green areas and a glimpse of the communal swimming pool area.

The property shares access to a fabulous communal swimming pool – probably the best in the area – with 100 other houses, and some beautifully manicured communal green areas. It has air-conditioning throughout and is sold part-furnished with white goods. The main living / dining area is fitted with a beautiful fireplace. It is finished to and maintained at a very high standard and has recently been painted throughout.

It is conveniently located within walking distance to supermarkets, shops, bars, restaurants, and the fabulous Euromarina Four Star Spa Hotel. It is also just a short walk to the fabulous Ciudad Quesada high street and a short drive to the wonderful La Marquesa Golf Course which has been superbly designed to be enjoyed by the club player. In addition, there is the marina and beautiful sandy beach of Guardamar de Segura and the bustling nightlife of Torrevieja just a short drive away.