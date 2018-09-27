CD Torrevieja vs Benidorm CD.

This coming Sunday 30 September at 17:30h, the fifth game of the season will be disputed between CD Torrevieja and Benidorm CD at the Nelson Mandela grounds in Torrevieja.

After the setback that took place at the José Díez Iborra stadium for the final match of the season, which prevented our team from gaining the leading position, this Sunday’s match in our home ground is all about getting even! At least in sport, each weekend gives you a new opportunity to turn things around.

The Club would also like to remind everyone that the period in which you can acquire your 2018/19 season ticket is still open, and all you have to do is come to the head office located at Calle Caballero de Rodas, nº56. Season tickets cannot be acquired from the stadium ticket office.

We hope to see you at the Nelson Mandela on Sunday, Let’s go Torrevieja!