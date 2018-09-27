An Amata Craft Fair and lots more in Onil on 5, 6 and 7 October

The Craft Fair that Amata will organise in Onil on 5, 6 and 7 October will be combined with so many other activities that a visit to this picturesque mountain village during that particular weekend is sure to be of interest.

Apart of the Craft Fair, local products will be on sale, there will be a children’s Fun Fair, workshops and art exhibitions, local bars and restaurants offer special tapas and regional dishes, you can take a guided walk through the surrounding mountains, watch folk dancing, see 6 short films in a mini film festival, all museums have “open day”, on Saturday there are fireworks and a Rock concert late at night. . . in short: there is something for everybody.

With their project “Onil es Mostra” the Town Hall hopes to interest more people into taking a look at Onil, and especially the foreign tourists who usually stay near the sea and rarely travel inland.

So one of the central points is a tourist information stall, where you can get a complete programme, maps and information about the museums, the walks and the exhibitions and, of course, the bars where you can go for tapas.

The Craft Fair, organised by Amata (the association promoting modern and traditional arts and crafts in the region), will set up around the Palacio del Marques de Dos Aguas, an impressive 16th. century fortress palace right in the heart of the old town. Besides 25 stalls with all sorts of goods made by the stallholders, there will be workshops for children and several craft people will be at work in their stall.

Every stall is offering something different, guaranteeing a wide choice: from ceramics to furniture from recicled wood, from leather bags and belts to childrens toys and tiny little figures made of acorns and several stalls with jewelry, each one in a different style and material: macramé, silver, ceramics, glass and wood. All hand made by the people who sell it.

In the inner court of the palace you will find the local businesses and associations, and you can visit the entire palace, where several exhibitions and lectures will be held. At the back of the palace and in the middle of the craft fair, there will be some local taverns where at certain times you can sample local specialities, or just sit down and have a drink and something to eat.

In the Plaza de España, only 100 yards further on, a “rocodromo” (climbing wall) will be set up together with other activities and sports events for the kids, and early risers can go for a guided walk in the surrounding mountains, starting at the palace at 9 am on Saturday (for bookings phone: 658 414 426). The film festival starts at 9 pm on Friday and the folk dancing is on Saturday at 7 pm.

The Craft Fair will open at 6 pm on Friday 5 October; and then be open from 11 am till 2 pm and from 5 pm onwards till about 10 or 11 pm on Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th. For specific information about the craft fair you can phone Amata (English spoken) at 639 979 678. For information about all other activities, you had better phone the Tourist Office at 965 565 365 or 606 023 307 or look at http://www.onil.es/es/turismo