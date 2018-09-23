Spain v France Under 17 International at Pinatar Arena

The U17 teams from Spain and France will be training at Pinatar Arena from September 24 to 28 during which time they will play two friendly matches in the complex.

The Spanish team, coached by David Gordo, who played under Mauricio Pellegrino at CD Leganés, returns to San Pedro del Pinatar for the second time in recent months while France, trained by Jean-Claude Giuntini, at player at Lille are also returning to Pinatar after their previous visit to in January.

The matches will take place on September 25 and 27 at 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. respectively. Both will be played in the main Pinatar Arena and entry will be free.