The 10th Valencian Lawn Bowls Championships, sponsored for the 3rd time by Linea Dírecta, opened at Greenlands Bowls Club on Wednesday. The tournament will be played at three venues, Greenlands, Vistabella and Quesada during the next two weeks.

Pharmacies in the Alicante Province say that they currently have supply problems with 382 drugs, a figure that they consider unusually high. One of the drugs involves is the 2nd most popular in Spain and following the heavy rains last weekend over 40 sand trucks were needed to repair Torrevieja beaches…….