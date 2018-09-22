The Ray Scott Art Competition and Exhibition 2018

This year the Art Competition is being held for the second year running at La Herradura Restaurant in Los Montesinos on Wednesday 24th October.

A familiar phrase at the art competitions for the last few years has been …..and the winner is Nicola J Moran! In 2016 we just said stay where you are – don’t go back to your seat Nicola! Nicola has lived in Spain for 17 years and she took up painting again 10 years ago, she has painted around 500 commissions for people, mainly dancers, flowers and animals.

Nicola paints in oils and she prefers to do large canvases – I would say very large! and although we know the approximate sizes beforehand Nicola just arrives and waits for us to panic that there will be enough room for her paintings!

Nicola says: “I love entering competitions as I love seeing everyone’s art all together. My second passion is animals and I have rescued now for 16 years, we set up a St Bernard rescue with the intention of just rescuing “Bernies” but now it’s dogs, cats and rabbits!

We started finding forever homes in the U.K. for some of the animals and we now have our own pet transport business Pawstransport and Ian, my husband and I do a monthly journey taking rescues and people’s pets to the U.K.

The money I have received for my paintings over the years has always gone straight to the rescues for meds and passports etc. but it is very satisfying seeing them go to new homes especially when they have been in kennels for years.

I have donated quite a few paintings to my friend Lyn Fryer who is a fantastic lady and she raffles the paintings to raise money to get dogs out of kill stations, all very rewarding. I am now working on 3 rather large paintings and getting them ready for this year’s art competition!”

This year the Art Competition and Exhibition has been sponsored by Vincent Real Estate who are the main sponsor at this event and will be providing a welcome Cava or Bucks Fizz for every guest – you will need to claim your voucher for this FREE DRINK by sending an email to sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk saying how many vouchers you would like.

Local businesses who have also sponsored the art categories are Quesada Gym, Avalon, Moneycorp, IBEX and David Diggle Blacktower Financial Management.

We are still looking for 5 more sponsors for the rest of the categories – sponsorship is €25 and sponsors will go on the logo board like the one Nicola is standing by.

We are also running The People’s Choice where we ask every visitor to choose the one painting they would most like to take home.

So don’t forget doors open at 11.30a.m. Visitor entry is free and you can email sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk for your Free Drink/S Vouchers and all visitors will be invited to vote for The People’s Choice 2018 and to have a welcome glass of Cava or Bucks Fizz sponsored by Vincent Real Estate in Benijofar.