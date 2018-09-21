Pet friendly Pilar de la Horadada opens four parks for dogs

The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, Ignacio Ramos took a trip around the municipality on Friday, along with his councillor for Infrastructures, José Francisco Albaladejo. The purpose was to inspect four brand new parks for dogs that have been opened in Torre de la Horadada, Mil Palmeras, Pinar de Campoverde and in Pilar itself.

At Las Higuericas in la calle Mar Egeo the plot has been made level and covered with gravel. Similar works have been carried out in Mil Palmeras on la avenida Austria, in Pinar de Campoverde on calle Arándanos, Las Flores and in calle Las Flores in Pilar.

All of the plots are fitted with fences, tunnels, pergolas, litter bins, drinking water and of course the mandatory trees should they wish to ‘cock a leg.’

The four parks have all been named after dogs that has gone down in history because of their bravery or especial feats, Balto, Canelo, Laika and Ajax.

The budget for the four plots was 80,549.33 euros and the parks took three months to build. Each of them covers an area of between 1,500 and 2,500 square metres

The Mayor said that “our municipality continues to adapt to the needs of citizens, which also includes their pets which also have needs.”

Albaladejo said that “it is planned to build two further canine spaces in the coming months in Pilar de la Horadada which will place the town at the very forefront in the creation of facilities and recreational spaces for our pets.”