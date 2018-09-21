Orihuela Costa lifeguards enjoy a quiet summer

The Orihuela councillor for the coast, Luisa Boné, said that the lifeguard service has had no major incidents to deal with during the summer high season, which ended last week on 15 September with a lot of the assistance required being of a medical nature with the treatment of jellyfish stings.

They have only made 10 rescues, of which 5 have been in Cala Bosque, so it has been a relatively quiet summer despite the large influx of users and bathers who enjoyed the beaches particularly during weekends.

There were 437 jellyfish stings dealt with at Cala Bosque with 367 at Cala Capitán. Cala Mosca recorded the fewest incidents with 77.

On the four beaches where the adapted bathroom service has been provided, a total of 133 services have been carried out, most of which have been on the beach of Barranco Rubio with 81 assists, followed by La Glea with 49, Cala Bosque with 3. There were none at all at Cala Capitán.

With the end of the high season the lifeguard service will now withdraw it’s daily service on local beaches but it will be providing lifeguards at weekends until 14 October.