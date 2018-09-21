Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 19th September, Bonalba

A full house for our visit to Bonalba Golf this week and a very hot day to boot, many thanks to the sponsors of todays event, Margaret and Robin Wheatley, for the large array of prizes on offer. Bonalba generously reduced the price of the green fee because the seventeenth green was on a temporary.

We were competing in two division this week and also having a chance to improve our “Eclectic” scores, it has to be said that the better scores came from division one this week and leading the division in was Chris Williamson with a fabulous 40 points off 7.7 now reduced to 6.9, second place went to Fred Cooley with 39 off 10.4 now reduced to 9.8 and in third place was Steve Smith with 37 off 4.9 now 4.7.

Division two saw a new name on the top with Nitin Pancholi showing that he is settling in with the Warblers and producing a great score of 38 points off 25.9, second place saw the return of Glyn Walters to the podium again with 35 points and third place went to Howard Carter with 33. There were also prizes for overall tenth and the “unluckiest golfer” that went to John Daniels and Roy Booth respectively.

There nearest the pin prizeswere won by Chris on the 4th and Michael Morley on the 8th with Steve Smith winning a Warbler ball for a two on the 14th. Two knock-out matches were played today and advancing to the next round are, Barbara Pollit, following her defeat of Michael Morley 3 & 1 and Fred Cooley with Arthur Sullivan who beat Robin Wheatley with Paddy Kenmore 2 & 1.

The final game of the “Summer League”, organised by CLG was played last week and the team from the Warblers won a Texas Scramble which means that they have won the league this year.

Our next game is on Wednesday the 3rd October at El Bosque, the first tee will be at 10.00 so you need to be there promptly at 09.15 to book in. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor on 639242896 or “E” mail the Fixtures Secretary and the Vice Captain.