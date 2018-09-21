Hondón Valley Legion – Changes at the top

Last week was the first Branch meeting following the summer break. It saw the change of Chairman as Ian and his wife at moving to another area. Neil Pavitt has now taken over as Chairman (pro tem) and thanked Ian for all the work undertaken over his chairmanship.

Neil then gave the Branch a humorous – and often moving – account of his attendance in August at the Great Pilgrimage in Belgium, along with Branch Standard Bearer Roger Kingham. They joined thousands of Armed Forces veterans and supporters from across the UK and worldwide in a pilgrimage of remembrance to some of WW1’s most poignant sites.

The three day event saw the 2,200 participants visit the WW1 trenches, battlefields and cemeteries of France and Belgium. A very moving experience.

The recreating of the historic pilgrimage of 1928 was the Legion’s biggest membership event in modern history and was a suitable tribute from the members of The Royal British Legion in honour of the First World War generation, echoing the way the British Legion community commemorated the 10th anniversary of the conflict in 1928.

The meeting ended with the Parading of the Branch Standard resplendent in its new “Ypres 2018” scroll, which was in recognition of the Hondon Valley Branch taking part. Neil then thanked Branch members for their support.

The Branch meets on the third Tuesday of each month and for more information, please contact the Secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community Our website is www.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/hondon-valley Community Support advice can be obtained by calling 676 45 17 80.