El Plantio2 Golf Society

Team games are an essential part of El Plantio 2’s club day and are much enjoyed by the membership. On Tuesday 18th September, five teams of 3 players commenced a ‘Waltz’ competition, where Stableford scores are added up on each hole for 1, 2 or 3 scorers.

Nearest the pins, Hole 5 – John Wilby, Hole 9 – Helen Beddows. Third Place, Lawrence Wanty, Ron Campbell, Rod Loveday – 67 points. Second Place, Ray Housley, Gary Needham, Mel Hope – 76 points. First Place, Alistair Douglas, Lyn Young, Mike Davies– 77 pòints.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

The photograph L to R, John Wilby, Lyn Young, Mike Davies, Rod Loveday, Alistair Douglas, Lawrence Wanty, Ray Housley, Mel hope, Ron Campbell, Gary Needham, Helen Beddows.