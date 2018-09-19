Pego Golf Society Texas Pairs Competition played at Oliva Nova

Tuesday 18th of September 2018

On a calm morning we assembled only 22 members to take part in a very enjoyable 2 Man Texas Scramble. The course was just a disaster and that is putting it mildly, hence the reason for only 22 players playing today.

In the competition the winners were as follows:-

1st Place with 63.25 was the team of Steve Boyes and Bill Sykes

2nd Place with 66.75 was the team of Michel Grin and Tony Jermain

3rd Place with 67.5 was the team of Donal Murphy and Peter Cornes

Nearest the pin at Hole No 3 was Shaun O’Gorman with 4.97 meters, and at Hole 16, nearest the pin was Derek Lindley with 2.2 meters.

There was only one two today, and that was by Tony Jermain, so Tony scoops the pool.

Next week, will be a singles Stableford Competition, so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.