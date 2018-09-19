Cheap Spanish property for sale – Two bedroom, one bathroom South-facing ground floor apartment in gated community

This two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor apartment is for sale in the popular El Limonar urbanisation in Torrevieja. This property in Spain is South-facing and is well secured on a gated community. It enjoys morning sunshine on the terrace and on an area which may be used for off-road parking or as an extension of the outdoor living space.

The property has access to a very nice communal swimming pool.

This property is a short walk to Carrefour and the Habaneras Shopping Center and has good access to bars, restaurants, local schools, medical facilities, and all other amenities. It is close to beaches which are accessible by walking (30 minutes or so) or by car. It is also within driving distance to some fabulous sports facilities and the very popular golf courses of Vistabella, Villamartin, Campoamor, Las Ramblas, Las Colinas, and Lo Romero.

Low community fees.

Further details on this cheap spanish property for sale in Torrevieja can be found on The Leader Spanish Property Portal.