Spain Air Force Photo Exhibition Opens in Pilar

‘Military Service at the General Air Academy,’ an exhibition which is part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the AGA, opened in Pilar de la Horadada last Friday and will run at the Casa de Cultura through to 15 October.

The exhibition includes aviation images from the 2nd Republic and features 5 decades of compulsory military service of thousands of young people, from 1953 until the nineties.

Processes such as recruiting and enlistment are remembered as well as the ceremony of swearing of the flag.

Not only do the images take us through many aspects of military life, they also feature lots of everyday moments, food, health, sports and recreation. They show military accommodation of the time and how young airmen and women spent time sharing both space and similar interests, all reflected through the projection of a hundred frozen images.

The exhibition will continue until October 15 at the Casa de Cultura from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday in September. In October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.