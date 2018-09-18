The Real Calendar Girl drops in.

There was much excitement in the camp when Tricia Stewart attended a rehearsal of Calendar Girls at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio last week. ACTS are staging Tim Firth’s play on the 18th, 19th and 20th of October and Tricia had generously offered to fly to Spain to help promote the production.
A luncheon was arranged in her honour at The Portobello Kitchen in Villamartin and a gala dinner at La Cosecha in Benijofar, both of which were fully subscribed and those attending were entertained afterwards with Tricia’s account of the real Calendar Girls story, which was both moving and hilarious. There was also an informal ‘Meet Tricia Stewart’ event at Brown’s Cocktail Bar in La Zenia, following a fashion show at the neighbouring Looking Good Boutique.
The original idea for the famous WI nude calendar was Tricia’s, and it is her character that is played in the film by Helen Mirren.
Ticket sales have gone so well, that an additional Saturday Matinee performance may be added. Information on availability of tickets, which are priced at €10, can be obtained by ringing: 699982726 or emailing: tickets.acts@gmail.com