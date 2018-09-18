Daniel Plaza welcomed as new chief executive.

CD Torrevieja, as part of the restructure of its management and organisation system, has welcomed Daniel Plaza Montero to the management team as the new chief executive of the Club.

The Catalán athlete, who made Torrevieja his home many years ago, was officially welcomed to the Club earlier on today in a presentation that was filmed and attended by members of the local press. The ceremony took place at the Club’s head office in Calle Caballero de Rodas, nº56, bajo in Torrevieja.

Also present, and officially introducing Dani Plaza to the media, was sports manager Juanjo Fernández Nova, the main advocate and supporter of the former councillor for Sport’s addition to the club.

During the press conference, Daniel Plaza Montero talked about the Club’s short-term objectives, and how excited he was at becoming a part of the new venture and carrying out his varied roles that this new position entails.

Without a doubt, CD Torrevieja has found the support of an excellent sports manager with years of experience, commitment, high standards and huge passion for sport.