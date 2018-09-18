Back to business for Montgo GS

This Friday 14th September was a return to business as usual for Montgo Golf Society who played a normal stableford competition in their normal, and very smart, green shirts (mostly). Unfortunately this week´s sponsor, Derek Hall, could not join us, but very thoughtfully submitted his prizes a week ago.

Sadly the greens are still not fully recovered at Oliva Nova, therefore we still had three temporary greens. Weirdly these rough and ready greens seemed to run a bit faster than the proper, full time greens. Most pins were positioned away from the damaged areas so there were few excuses available for those occasional three or four putt events.

Undaunted by the challenges of maintenance Julia Hall took first place with 37 points. Ever the bridesmaid and never the bride, Denise Cooper missed out on victory again due to countback, as she took second place also with 37 points. Third place went to Shaun O´Gorman with 35 points.

The NTP second shot on the fifth went to Peter Gardiner for the boys, and Denise Cooper for the girls. Denise also had NTP on the 16th but ´reissued´ the prize to the player in “unlucky for some” 13th place, John Day. The boys NTP went to our new Vice Captain Geoff Willcock with an impressive 1.63m.

Three 2s went home this week with most of our members with the initial G…Geoff Willcock, George Braddick and Glenys Cuming.

Next week´s competition is a stableford sponsored by Neil Carter in honour of his first grandchild.