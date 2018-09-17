Daya shine in a thoroughly entertaining game

Daya Nueva 5 v. Grupo Caliche 2

The new season started this evening with the visit of Caliche to La Puebla. Daya welcomed back trainer Jesus who was last in charge of the team two seasons back. Having lost a number of key players from last season’s squad it could be a difficult evening for us.

It did not take long to find out as from a long throw in on four minutes Daya conceded a soft goal. From a corner two minutes later Jaime, in Daya’s goal, had to make a smart save, getting up well to tip the ball over the bar. Despite the goal and the visitors early pressure the home side began to claw their way back into the game.

On fifteen minutes Daya should have equalised but somehow the ball did not want to cross the goal line despite two or three attempts by Daya players ! On twenty minutes from a well worked Daya corner a thunderbolt shot from some distance was somehow saved by the Caliche keeper. Two minutes later following a good Daya attack the scores were level from a lovely finish by Franki.

Jaime was then called into action making a point blank stop from a Caliche player who was surely offside. On thirty minutes a great cross by Daya’s Sierra was met by a thumping header from Frankie for 2-1. The visitors hit back forcing the Daya’s defence into some desperate defending and with better finishing could have equalised or even gone ahead. With eight minutes to the break a corner by Daya travelled right across the visitors goal mouth just crying out to be tapped home.

Daya survived a major scare as the half drew to a close as from a Caliche free kick the ball cannoned off the crossbar and was scrambled away to safety. So 2-1 to Daya at the break in what had been a thoroughly enjoyable forty five minutes that Daya had just about shaded.

The home side started the second half well but it was not long before the visitors started to turn the screw and an equaliser looked to be on the cards. Just eight minutes into the second half the scores were level following a good move and shot from just outside the box. Daya almost hit back immediately but their well struck shot was blocked on the line and somehow scrambled to safety.

On sixty minutes Daya won a penalty that Rocamora duly despatched making it 3-2 to Daya. Caliche came back strongly forcing Daya into defending for long periods. This gave Daya a number of chances to counterattack. On seventy five minutes a great pass found the pacey Joselu who took the ball forward and his cross field shot could only be helped into his net by the Caliche keeper.

So 4-2 and game over ? Not quite as the visitors had a great effort that came back off the post showing they were far from down and out. The home side though tightened things up at the back and closed things right down as the clock ticked slowly to ninety minutes.

There was still time for Daya to go very close to scoring a fifth on eighty eight minutes but the keeper added to his list of superb saves. However he could do nothing but pick the ball out of his net when a spectacular lob from Rocamora left him stranded as the ball flew over his head to give Daya a very well deserved 5-2 victory.

Coach Jesus must have been a very very happy guy this evening following this great result. Man of the Match was Franki but there were a number of good performances throughout the team.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab