Rojales Netball – Wanted Players

The countdown is on…. just one week to go to the start of the netball season….

Tuesday, 18 September. We need to add to our existing squad and are therefore looking for new players age 14+.

If you haven’t played since school we can bring you back up to scratch, or if you’re a keen sporty person we can introduce you to the game.

Umpires and coaches are also welcome.

We train on a Tuesday 7pm-8.30pm at the Norwegian School in Quesada.

Take a look at our Facebook page, Rojales Netball, or Whatsapp Claire on 680 300 637.

Come and join us!