Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

This week Quesada Bowls Club hosted a friendly with the Torrevieja branch of the Royal British Legion. Quesada won 6 rinks and one rink was drawn. Everyone then gathered in the The Club restaurant for a carvery and were entertained with live music by Marie O’Hara.

After the knockout rounds during the summer, the semi-finals and finals of the South Alicante Summer Knock Out Competition were held at San Luis Bowling Club this week. Quesada’s Terry Morgan won his semi-final match against Noel Davis from San Miguel but then narrowly lost the final against John Rimmer of Emerald Isle.

Well done to Terry who flew the flag for Quesada bowls club.

In other events this week, a number of members have been playing in the Greenlands open tournament; The annual Presidents vs Captains match takes place on Saturday 15th; and then on Sunday 16th there’s a friendly match against El Rancho. Plenty of opportunities for members to keep busy!

Just a reminder about our popular Saturday morning chicken drive which is open to visitors. Green fees are only 6 euros if you have your own shoes and bowls and 7 euros if you need to hire them. Anyone interested in taking part, please report to The Club, Quesada for a 9.30am start.

Meantime, for more information about our club, please contact our membership secretary Angie Goddard newleaf2014@hotmail.com New bowlers are welcome and introductory coaching is available.