Pego Golf Society Magic 3 Stableford Competition

Played at Oliva Nova on Tuesday 11th of September 2018

On the morning when we were due to play golf at Oliva Nova, the day was dark and overcast as we had a cup of coffee before the golf, but as soon as we stepped out of the door, the heavens opened with torrential rain and this lasted just over one hour.Many of our members and guests called it a day, and finished, but there were about 18 out of 39 who braved the elements, and came in with very good scores.

We were playing a Magic Three Competition, and there were 36 members taking part.

The competition itself was played with two divisions for handicap

In the competition, the results for Division 1 were as follows:-

1st Place Michael Connolly 40 Points playing off 20 handicap. 2nd Plac Shaun O’Gorma 39 Points playing off 6 handicap. 3rd Place Brendan Youn 36 Points playing off 21 handicap.

Results for Division 2 were as follows

1st Place Jim Hayward 40 Points playing off 23 Handicap. 2nd Place Peter Cornes 38 Points playing off 33 Handicap. 3rd Place David Blakeley 34 Points playing off 23 Handicap.

Nearest the pin at Hole No 5 with their second shot was Shaun O’Gorman with 5.9 meters.

There was only one two scored today, and that was from Mick Connelly, putting on a temporary green.

The Balls in the water competition, was not won today, so we had a card draw, and the winner was Barry Carter with a card draw. The actual number of balls in the water was 45.

Next week, we have another tournament, so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

Malcolm Wise